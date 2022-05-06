KENNEWICK — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity baseball team suffered its fifth straight loss Friday, May 6, as the Knights fell at River View High School in a 14-1 rout.
Ryo Nishi mustered the only hit by the Knights (3-12 record).
Action stopped midway through the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Knights scored their only run in the top of the fifth.
River View had jumped on them in the bottom of the first, scoring 12 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.