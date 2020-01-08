COLLEGE PLACE — Defense was the name of the game for the Walla Walla Valley Academy girls on Tuesday, as they knocked off Dayton-Waitsburg 47-34 for their first win of the season.
“More than anything, I was proud of the way they played,” said Knights coach Martin Heredia. “I think that was the best game they’ve played to this point this season. We executed offensively and defensively, and it was a good team win for us.”
D-W started the game with the initiative, burying a couple quick shots off of Knight turnovers, creating mayhem in the WWVA offense.
“That was the best effort we’ve given in a while,” D-W coach Tamira Culley said. “The problem was that we would force turnovers, then give them right back.”
That problem reared its head in the second period, when the Knights started roving the passing lanes at the top of the key and coming up with fastbreak opportunities to speed up their offense.
Combine that with WWVA’s rebounding advantage, and opportunities became hard to come by for D-W.
“I thought we had great position,” Heredia said. “They put themselves in the right places at the right times, and we were a little taller than them, so we were able to outmuscle them a little bit and keep them from getting second-chance points.”
And with all the opportunities flowing WWVA’s way, slowing their offense down became a challenge for D-W.
“We tried everything we could,” Culley said. “We pressed them, and that just wore us out, even if it slowed them down a little. We tried switching to zone, and that didn’t work either.”
And as if the lack of opportunities itself wasn’t enough, the Knights’ interior defense got a big boost from sophomore center Rylee King, who collected eight blocks on the night.
Despite all that, D-W did manage to battle WWVA in the final period, scoring 14 to the Knights’ 15.
For Heredia, though, there are still improvements to be made concerning the offense.
“Our passing and passing plays are still a work in progress," he said, "but this is the most improvement we’ve made to this point, and I’m proud of them for that. We’ve still got a bit of work to do in practice, though.”
For the Knights, Sahara Browning led the team with 17 points, while Rylee King tacked on 10 more.
The Knights (1-4, 1-2) look to build on the win on Thursday at DeSales (4-5, 2-2 at 6 p.m.
For Dayton-Waitsburg, White Swan (8-3, 1-3) next comes to Waitsburg on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Full statistics were not available.