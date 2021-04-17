WAITSBURG — Walla Walla Valley Academy's baseball team won a doubleheader here Friday, April 16, taking the opener 15-0 and the second game 15-6.
Ryo Nishi homered and doubled twice en route to six hits and eight runs batted in on the day for WWVA (4-0 record), while teammate Silas Tupper was 6-for-10 with a triple and three RBI, and Anthony Coronado was 3-for-8 with a double and six RBI.
Nishi also pitched the shutout, blanking Dayton-Waitsburg on two hits while chalking up 13 strikeouts over five innings before the mercy wrapped up the game.
The second game also ended after five innings.
Dayton-Waitsburg managed to take a 2-1 lead in the first inning of the nightcap as Keon Lindley doubled home both runs with two outs, but a five-run top of the second put WWVA back in control for good.
WWVA will next play Tuesday in College Place, hosting River View, while D-W is back here to host White Swan.