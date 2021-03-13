Dayton-Waitsburg's volleyball team suffered a three-game setback at the hands of Walla Walla Valley Academy on Saturday.
The Knights prevailed 25-11, 25-15, 25-14.
A trio of D-W players distinguished themselves statistically. Katherine Houchin had 11 digs, three assists, and four kills, Sadie Seney had a couple of blocks, 16 digs, and six kills, and Claudia Benavides produced 13 digs, two kills, one assist, and one ace.
"The girls played a hard game," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "They adjusted their passing and coverage as it was needed. The ability to adjust really shows how far they have developed as a team."