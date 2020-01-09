Walla Walla Valley Academy went to DeSales on Thursday for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game that came down to the final minutes before the Knights gutted out a 45-37 victory.
"I thought our defensive intensity was a lot better, and we finally found that other level," WWVA head coach Michael Bumgardner said.
The Knights survived an Irish rally at the end.
"We were trying to in-bound too quick, so we just slowed the pace and let our press break set up," Bumgardner said.
"We know how to attack (WWVA's) defense, but we just couldn't do it," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "Tim Worden was hurt, and he is usually a starter. Matt (Miedema) stepped in and got a ton of boards for us."
The first basket of the game did not come until Jack Lesko came off of the bench for the Irish and hit a layup three minutes into the game.
David Rittenvach scored WWVA's first points, as he went 1-for-2 from the line four minutes in.
Owen Parks hit the first 3-point shot of the game to give the Knights the lead, and they led after the first quarter, 11-8.
Lesko drew two fouls, had a steal, and scored four of DeSales' eight points the first half.
The Irish's Andrew Lyford recorded a steal and four points in first 30 seconds of the second quarter, and grabbed his own rebound for a putback as DeSales took a five-point lead with three minutes left in the half.
Jake Freedle scored a fastbreak layup for the Knights with a minute left in the half, followed by Aaron Pollard's putback for the lead as WWVA led at halftime, 19-18.
Gabriel Torres opened the second half for WWVA with a trey to extend the Knights lead to 22-18, and DeSales then slowed the game and tied it back up at 22-all when Timmy Worden sunk both free throws three minutes into the third quarter.
Freedle found Pollard on an alley-oop as then Knights regained the lead with four minutes left in the quarter, and WWVA led 30-24 headed into the final quarter.
That's when the Knights went on a run, extending the lead to 12, and then 15 with 2:30 remaining.
DeSales' Matt Miedema got a basket and a foul to pull DeSales within 11 at the two-minute mark.
Both teams started fouling before WWVA ended with the ball in the final 30 seconds and dribbled out the clock.
The Knightsl host Tri-Cities Prep in an EWAC matchup on Saturday, while DeSales boys play their third straight home game against EWAC foe Mabton today at 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla Valley Academy 45 Desales 37
WWVA (45) — Pollard 15, Freedle 9, Santellano 7, Torres 5, Parks 4, Rittenbach 3, Heredia 2.
Desales (37) — Fruci 9, Lyford 8, J. Lesko 4, Holtzinger 4, Miedema 4, T. Worden 4, Baffney 2, F. Worden 2.
WWVA;11;8;11;15;—;45
Desales;8;10;6;13;—;37
3-point goals — WWVA 5 (Pollard 2), DeS none. Total Fouls — WWVA 8, DeS 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWVA 31 (n/a), DeS 40(n/a). Turnovers — WWVA 14, DeS 14. Assists — WWVA 11 (n/a), DeS 2 (n/a).