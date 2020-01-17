WAITSBURG — The end of a seven-game losing slide, and that elusive first win against an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference neighbor, would have been quiet a stunner for a Dayton-Waitsburg boys basketball team up against red-hot Walla Walla Valley Academy here on Thursday.
But the first quarter having gone by, D-W was on top 13-7.
The upset bid soon shriveled, however, and WWVA bounce back to dominate the rest of the game for a 60-38 victory — its sixth straight win, nudging the Knights into first place ahead of an idle White Swan (the only EWAC team to have beaten them so far this season).
"Our guys started off sluggish, and Dayton came out with a lot of energy and hustle," Knights coach Michael Baumgardner said. "Our guys definitely felt the absence of Isaias Santellano due to injury, on both ends of the court. After a slow first quarter, our guys finally started to find the energy and fire that they need on defense, and then that effort translated to improved offense on the other end."
By the time WWVA (10-3 overall, 6-1 in the EWAC) returns to action Tuesday at home against Liberty Christian, the Knights and White Swan may have traded places in the league standings — the Cougars will play twice over the weekend.
But WWVA looks to pick up where it left off.
Thursday's game actually finished with D-W's Mason Finney as its top scorer on 21 points, including three 3-pointers, yet WWVA had three Knights in double-digits despite Santellano's absence.
Aaron Pollard led WWVA with 20 points, David Rittenbach had 16 with five 3-pointers, Henry Clancy 10.
"David Rittenbach played big minutes in a starting role tonight and played great defense in the first half," Baumgardner said. "In the second half, his teammates rewarded him with a lot of open looks, and he knocked down some great shots. He has struggled finding his shooting the past few games, but his teammates keep telling him to shoot, and he rewarded their trust in him.
"Our guards tonight, Jake Freedle, Gabe Torres, and Jasiah Heredia, were integral in our defense finding energy and pressuring the ball," Baumgardner said. "Then, they did a great job facilitating the offense and finding open teammates at the hoop or outside.
"The big boys, Aaron Pollard and Henry Clancy, put in work again tonight," Baumgardner said. "They respectively got their sixth and second straight double-doubles. They continue to get big rebounds on both end of the floor and contest shots at the hoop."
D-W (1-11 overall, 0-6 in the EWAC) takes its fight on the road this weekend, at Mabton on Saturday for another league matchup starting at 6:30 p.m.
WWVA 60, Dayton-Waitsburg 38
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (60) — Pollard 20, Rittenbach 16, Clancy 10, Freedle 8, Parks 3, Torres 3.
DAYTON-WAITSBUEG (38) — Finney 21, Bledsoe 8, Evans 4, Pettichord 2, VanBlaircom 1, Costello 1, Seney 1.
WWVA;7;17;15;21;—;60
D-W;13;8;6;11;—;38
3-point goals — WWVA 7 (Rittenbach 5, Freedle, Pollard), D-W 5 (Finney 3, Bledsoe 2). Total fouls — WWVA 16, D-W 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — D-W. Rebounds — WWVA 30, D-W 32. Turnovers — WWVA 16, D-W 20. Assists — WWVA 14, D-W 5.