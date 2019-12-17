TOUCHET — Walla Walla Valley Academy's boys went to Touchet to face a shorthanded Indians squad, and came home with a 65-27 non-league basketball victory.
Touchet played mostly freshmen, with only two seniors on the roster for the game, and the Knights took full advantage of it. They worked on their full court press and forced turnovers WWVA turned into points.
"It was good to get another game under our belts," WWVA head coach Michael Bumgardner said. "We were able to see some different looks than we have gotten at any other point in the season.
"There is still quite a bit to improve on."
"I'm proud of my kids," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "They didn't give up. I told them to keep their heads up and walk out like the men they are."
Touchet worked to draw fouls on the Knights early, but the visitors held a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged.
WWVA rained 3-pointers in the second quarter, sinking seven 3-pointers en route to a 38-11 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Knights' height came into play and they extended their lead to 52-19 headed into the final stanza.
Touchet put on its best offensive quarter of the game in the fourth quarter, but WWVA rolled to the 65-27 victory.
Walla Walla Valley Academy next hosts College Place for a non-league matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Touchet hosts Prescott for a Southeast 1B League game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
WWVA 65 Touchet 27
WWVA (65) — Pollard 15, Freedle 13, Rittenbach 13, Santellano 10 Clancy 6, Vynmeister 4, Parks 2, Nishi 2
Touchet — Preciado 13, Zessin 6, Gonzalez 3, Solis 3, Lopez 2
WWVA;15;23;14;13;—;65
Touchet;4;7;8;8;—;27
3-point goals — WWVA (Freedle 3, Rittenbach 3), Touchet 4 (Preciado 3). Fouls — WWVA 9, Touchet 4. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWVA 37 (Pollard 14), Touchet 19 (Preciado 8). Turnovers — WWVA 13, Touchet 13. Assists — WWVA 19 (Santellano 5, Freedle 2), Touchet 8 (Gonzalez 3, Preciado 3).