PRESCOTT — Two nights after losing a heartbreaker to the crosstown rival Hawks, the Walla Walla Valley Academy Knights shipped off to Prescott and took home a grinder of a win in a 65-49 game that, by all accounts, was closer than the score indicated.
"We turned the ball over early a little bit," noted WWVA coach Michael Bumgardner. "But we came into this one pretty well-prepared. We honed in on their two best players and were able to slow them down and force them into some less-than-ideal shots."
Prescott coach Allyn Griffin was more than aware of the long odds against one of the better teams a division above the Tigers, and he was pleased with how his team handled the challenge.
"WWVA's a solid team. They're well coached and have height, length, shooting; everything you could want in a team. And we kept the game pretty close, all things considered."
The Tigers played the Knights to a tie in the first period, matching them stride for stride.
WWVA would tighten up in the second quarter, though, and they pulled out to a 35-29 halftime lead.
The Knights really started to open it up in the third period, riding an 11-0 run to a 53-41 lead heading into the last frame.
"We shot the ball much better than we have recently," coach Bumgardner added. "Aaron Pollard was able to find his shot down in the post, and Jake Freedle is starting to find the mark from outside. We were able to put some of the younger guys in towards the end of the game, and they held on really well and played good defense to close it out."
The 4th period proved to be a bit of a grinder, as WWVA continued to slow the pace and dictated play to close out the game.
"Our starting lineup got into a bit of foul trouble," noted coach Griffin, "and when most of our bench could still use some seasoning, we dug ourselves a real big hole getting into foul trouble against a well-seasoned team like WWVA."
Griffin nevertheless very much approved of his Tigers' performance.
"We had three keys going into the game, and we executed them all well. The effort from the entire team was amazing, and we had great leadership from our more senior guys like Cardenas, Velazco, and Ayala. Victor Garcia shot the lights out, too, before he twisted his ankle late. Overall, very pleased with how we did."
Coach Bumgardner was also happy with his team, though perhaps for different reasons.
"We did a much better job of controlling the pace and shooting the ball than we have otherwise this season," he noted. "We played much better in the half-court than we have; our guys are looking for the extra pass, passing up a good shot for a great shot, and we saw the floor much better and were unselfish. We were able to expose their defense and find holes and open shots much better as a result."
The coach also had eyes on sophomore Owen Parks, who stepped into a starting role and filled in nicely.
"Owen was super solid for us," he glowed. "We asked him to fill in with two of our seniors on vacation over Christmas break and he played lockdown defense against some of their best players. We couldn't have asked much more of him, and he delivered."
For the Knights, Jake Freedle led the game in scoring with 25 points, while Aaron Pollard dropped 19.
For the Tigers, Omar Velazco scored 21 points, and Victor Garcia added 14.
Both teams will take the rest of the year off and get back at it to ring in 2020.
Prescott will next travel to Oakesdale for a league game on January 4.
WWVA, meanwhile, will head up to Auburn on January 2 to take on Muckleshoot Tribal.
"We're finally playing some of the offense we were looking to play this season," Bumgardner added, "so now we're looking to get the defense going to ring in the new year."