OAKESDALE, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys basketball team scored 25 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn't enough to rally against Oakesdale here on Saturday, Dec. 3, in a 49-44 loss.
The Wolfpack trailed the Nighthawks, 11-4, after the opening quarter, but pulled within 18-17 at halftime.
Oakesdale outscored D-W 13-2 in the third quarter before the Wolfpack's big fourth quarter, but they couldn't catch the Nighthawks.
Ryland Kilts led D-W with 19 points, including hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with Spencer Hansen putting up 15 points.
Hansen also grabbed 12 of the Wolfpack's 26 rebounds.
Benny Bryan and Blake French each dished out three assists.
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts Goldendale at Dayton on Friday
