KITTITAS, Wash. — Curtis Winona led Pomeroy's wrestlers at the Coyote Classic here on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Winona pinned two Ellensburg opponents before winning by fall over a Sunnyside foe.
"Curtis had a great day against three tough opponents," Pirates coach Mathew Slaybaugh said. "He dominated the 182-pound bracket to finish in first place."
At 160 pounds, Peyton Cannon was pinned by a Sunnyside rival, lost by decision to a Highland grappler, and then pinned a Sunnyside opponent to finish 1-2.
Pomery's Nick Hastings, at 195, fell to Eastmont and Ephrata wrestlers.
"Nick and Peyton wrestled hard, but were eliminated before the medal round," Slaybaugh said.
The Pirates next go to a league match at Reardan on Wednesday.
