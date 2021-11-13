Running back Nolan Swofford rushed 31 times for 163 yards and caught four passes for 116 yards the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 13, as Winlock outlasted DeSales, 64-60, in Class 1B football playoff action at Ty Baffney Field.
Tight end Collin Regalado and back Payton Sickles achieved five receptions apiece, and quarterback Neal Patching threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns as the Cardinals improved to 9-1 with their seventh straight victory.
Winlock will play Quilcene next weekend in the state quarterfinals.
DeSales, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, ended its season 7-3 on a day in which the teams combined for 1,146 yards total offense.
Both teams scored twice in each of the first three quarters. Baffney had T.D. totes of 32 and 7 yards while Patching and Sickles tallied on rushes of 36 and 3 yards, respectively, in the first quarter.
Irish receiver Jack Lesko caught touchdown throws of 64 and 49 yards from Baffney in the second quarter and DeSales took a 28-26 edge into halftime.
Baffney rushed for a score from 47 yards away 1:28 into the third quarter and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lesko at the 2:39 mark.
The Irish led 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Swofford crossed the goal line twice within the first 5:45 of the fourth quarter - from 5 yards out and 12 yards away - to give the Cardinals a 56-44 lead.
DeSales twice closed to within four - 56-52 on a Baffney-to-Lesko connection of 31 yards with 5:22 remaining and 64-60 on a 68-yard run by Baffney with 1:46 to go - but would draw no closer.
Baffney rushed for 180 yards and passed for 328. Lesko caught four passes for 173 yards. Aaron Kjeldgaard had three receptions for 64 yards.
"Too many mistakes and too much (Swofford)," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "Our boys played well enough to win, but they just made a couple of more plays than we did.
"It was a tough way to end the season," Richard said. "I feel especially bad for our seniors because they poured their heart and soul into the program."
Saturday's game was the finale for Irish seniors Kjeldgaard, Seamus Doohan, Franklin Magnaghi, Ryan Chase, and Jaden Bingham - who missed the final third of the season with a broken collarbone.
