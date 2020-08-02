The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has outlined a schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 high school sports seasons.
Fall sports deemed high- or moderate-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic were moved to early spring, with many sports viewed as lower-risk deemed alternate sports allowed to play this fall, but can be moved to early spring.
Here’s the WIAA athletics schedule, as of now:
Season 1
Sept. 7-Nov. 2
Alternate seasons (may be moved to Season 3)
Cross country, slowpitch softball, golf, tennis
Season 2
Dec. 28-Feb. 22
Boys and girls basketball, bowling, boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling
Season 3
March 1-April 26
Football (practices begin Feb.17), volleyball, girls soccer, boys 1B/2B soccer, girls swimming and diving, slowpitch softball, cheerleading
Season 4
May 3-June 21
Tennis, fastpitch softball, track and field, baseball, golf, boys 1A-4A soccer, dance/drill