The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has outlined a schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 high school sports seasons.

Fall sports deemed high- or moderate-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic were moved to early spring, with many sports viewed as lower-risk deemed alternate sports allowed to play this fall, but can be moved to early spring.

Here’s the WIAA athletics schedule, as of now:

Season 1

Sept. 7-Nov. 2

Alternate seasons (may be moved to Season 3)

Cross country, slowpitch softball, golf, tennis

Season 2

Dec. 28-Feb. 22

Boys and girls basketball, bowling, boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling

Season 3

March 1-April 26

Football (practices begin Feb.17), volleyball, girls soccer, boys 1B/2B soccer, girls swimming and diving, slowpitch softball, cheerleading

Season 4

May 3-June 21

Tennis, fastpitch softball, track and field, baseball, golf, boys 1A-4A soccer, dance/drill