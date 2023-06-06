The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday, June 6, it will move the state football championship games, which it calls the Gridiron Classic, to Husky Stadium on a trial basis.
The WIAA announced the Executive Board made the decision Sunday and the state championships are set for Dec. 1-2.
The Class 3A, 1A and 1B title games will be Dec. 1. The Class 4A, 2A and 2B will be Dec. 2.
The WIAA said in a release that the site and format were approved on a one-year basis and that it would be “rebid and find a consistent home for the 2024-28 classification cycle.”
The state football championships were held at the Tacoma Dome from 1995 to 2019 with two games the first day and four the next. The WIAA cited increasing costs and a decreasing fan experience for the move. The Tacoma Dome remodeled and some of the sight lines weren’t ideal.
The state football games were moved at high-school venues with three sites holding two games each. Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood and Sparks Stadium in Puyallup became the usual venues.
The move was unpopular with many fans as the sites didn’t have many amenities and lacked the grander feel players and fans wanted from a championship venue.
The WIAA said last summer it was working with the University of Washington on a possible move.
It’s a return of the state football championships to Seattle, where they were held at the Kingdome, and dubbed the “Kingbowl” for decades before the move to the Tacoma Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.