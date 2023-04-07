COLLEGE PLACE — White Swan's baseball team handed Walla Walla Valley Academy a pair of baseball defeats on Friday, April 7, 17-0 and 15-4.
The Cougars ended the first game after the fifth inning, not allowing a Knights hit and taking advantage of three WWVA errors.
Naoto Nishi struck out six White Swan batters in two innings on the mound for the Knights, with Hunter Boose getting three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.
In the second game, WWVA answered the Cougars' four-run first inning with two runs.
White Swan regained the lead with three runs in the third, and added seven in the fourth and one in the fifth to counter the Knights' solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game.
Walla Walla Valley Academy outhit the Cougars, 4-3, but was hurt by eight errors in the game.
Kyle Irving had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitching for the Knights.
Walla Walla Valley Academy next goes to River View on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.