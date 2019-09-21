WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg led its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference opener against White Swan 14-6 after the first quarter here on Friday night.
But that’s all the offense D-W could muster, as the Cougars held an 18-14 halftime lead and took home a 24-14 victory.
“We made huge leaps and bounds from last week, where we just got ran over (in a 68-0 loss to McCall-Donnelly),” D-W coach Troy Larsen said of his squad’s efforts.
It didn’t take long for D-W junior Shawn Evans to put the home team on the scoreboard. Evans broke through the White Swan defense for a 51-yard score less than five minutes into the game for an early 6-0 lead.
The Cougars quickly responded, however, as senior Cameron Garcia punched it in from the 4.
D-W’s run game continued to shine in the game’s opening quarter, as Christian Watson-Solis broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown.
The 2-point pass conversion made it 14-6 headed to the second quarter.
But the D-W defense just could not stop the White Swan passing game, as the Cougars compiled 206 yards on just 13 completions and two TDs.
The home team also ran into penalty issues, being flagged for 12 penalties for 120 yards.
Dayton-Waitsburg did end up with 178 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Larsen said his team is inexperienced, and he has three seniors that have never played football before.
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays in Hanford against Liberty Christian in a non-league game on Friday.
White Swan 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 14
White Swan61260—24
Dayton-Waitsburg14000—14
D-W – Evans 52-yard run (kick failed).
WS — Garcia 4-yard run (pass failed).
D-W — Watson-Solis 46-yard run (pass conversion).
WS — Craig 12-yard pass from Garcia (pass failed).
WS — Ceballos 35-yard pass from Craig (pass failed).
WS — Garcia 1-yard run (pass failed).
White SwanD-W
First Downs235
Rushes-Yards48-16527-178
Passing Yards20645
Passes (Att-Comp-Int)27-13-116-3-2
Punts25
Fumbles-Lost2-02-0
Penalties-Yards4-3712-120
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — White Swan: Cameron Garcia 28-100, Josh Harvey 6-41, Christian Ceballos 7-13, Jermaine Bass 1-6, Devin Craig 1-(-3); Dayton-Waitsburg: Christian Watson-Solis 8-65, Shawn Evans 4-64, Bradley Sandau 14-52.
PASSING — White Swan: Christian Ceballos 25-11-1, Cameron Garcia 1-1-0, Devin Craig 1-1-0; Dayton-Waitsburg: Shawn Evans 16-3-2.
RECEIVING — White Swan: Jermaine Bass 3-69, Devin Craig 6-60, Ulises Ceballos 1-35, Cameron Garcia 2-11, Josh Harvey 1-2; Dayton-Waitsburg: Dylan Bledsoe 1-15, Colton Van Blaricom 2-12.