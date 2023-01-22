OTHELLO — Walla Walla High freshman Kylie Whitaker placed fourth to lead the Blue Devil girls at the Lady Huskies Wrestling Invite here on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21.
"Wa-Hi's girls had a successful weekend in Othello," Blue Devil coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Othello is the best tournament to mimic the intensity and competition that the girls will encounter at the state tournament with 63 teams in attendance.
"All of our Blue Devil girls showed some grit and promise as we head into the postseason," he said. "Kylie Whitaker became our first freshman to ever place at Othello, taking fourth. I know she is not thrilled with her result, but sometimes we don’t have the best spot in the bracket and fall short. She has previously beat the girl from Pasco that took second twice, so I know that is eating her up. She is going into the postseason hungry and ready to compete at her highest level.
"I'm proud of all these girls and their efforts."
Whitaker, at 120 pounds, earned 26 team points with her fourth-place finish.
Whitaker had a bye in the first round, and then pinned Granger's Kimberly Madrigal in 1:43, before dropping a close 14-13 decision to Eastmont's Gloria Diaz.
Opening up consolation action, Whitaker pinned Eisenhower's Mia Ramos in 3:23 and then pinned Ike's Miranda Marquez in 3:42 before earning a 6-3 decision over Quincy's Hayden Morris.
Whitaker then pinned River View's Kadyen Anderson in 4:33, pinned Republic/Curlew's Evelynn Phillips in 4:23, and then was pinned by Toppenish's Vania Diego in 4:08 in the third-fourth-place match.
At 110 pounds, Wa-Hi's Alisson Rojas scored two points with a 10-8 decision over Toppenish's Savina Torres to open her tournament.
In the second match Alexxus Ramos from Sunnyside won by fall over Rojas in 22 seconds, then Sunnyside's Alyssa Chavez pinned Rojas in 1:33.
Blue Devil Alexa Kemp, at 125 pounds, scored eight points for her team as she opened with a pin of Bonners Ferry's Aubrey Wells in 1:03, followed by an 8-4 decision over Warden's Ashley Cruz.
In her third match, Kemp won by decision over Klara Lawrence from Newport, 5-0, before falling to West Valley (Yakima) foe Sydney Masengale by pin in 5:26 in the quarterfinals.
Toppenish's Brianna Arias then pinned Kemp in 2:04.
At 135, Brooklyn Quigg scored four points for Wa-Hi.
After a first-round bye, Quigg suffered a 10-6 loss to Southridge's Xenia Morrison, had a bye to open consolation round action, and then pinned Ephrata's Zoe Ellis in 4:35 before being pinned by Quincy's Ashley Rosas in 1:56.
Also in the 135-pound division, Wa-Hi's Sabrina Malcolm had a bye before Ephrata's Leslie Sanchez Guerrero pinned her in 3:15. She had a bye to open the consolation round, and was then pinned by Rogers' Jaelynn Luna in 2:30.
Wa-Hi's Emilie Lawrence, at 155 pounds, scored nine team points as she opened with a bye and then pinned Columbia-Burbank's Makena Kranz in 40 seconds.
Savannah Rickter from Bonners Ferry) pinned Lawrence in 48 seconds, Lawrence pinned teammate Ariel Amaro in 2:18, and Kamiakin's Tenacious Villasenor won by major decision over Lawrence, 13-5.
Amaro's trip through the 155-pound ranks began with a bye, followed by a loss by fall to Tonasket's Jacie Deebach in 1:54 and then a bye.
Amaro then pinned Chiawana's Dariana Flores in 1:21 before her fall at the hands of her Wa-Hi teammate Lawrence.
The Blue Devils next go to Southridge on Thursday.
