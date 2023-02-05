RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's Kylie Whitaker won the 120-pound class at the 3A/4A girls wrestling championships here on Saturday, Feb. 4.
"The Blue Devil girls had an excellent day at their sub-regional tournament," Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Kylie Whitaker made history as well today with becoming the first girl freshman to win a title.
"Alexa Kemp pinned a No. 2-ranked girl in the state to make finals."
The top five grapplers qualified for regionals at Hanford, with the top four advancing to the state tournament Feb. 17-18 at the Tacoma Dome.
Whitaker (31-8) won her division and scored 30.0 team points for the Blue Devils.
She began her run with a bye, and in the quarterfinals Whitaker pinned Kamiakin's Candice Velaquez in 58 seconds before pinnings Hanford's Jordyn Jamison in 5:31 in the semifinals.
In the first-place match, Whitaker pinned her Wa-Hi teammate Alexa Kemp in 5:51.
In Kemp's (14-8) second-place finish, she scored 24.0 team points.
In the first round at 120, Kemp pinned Richland's Elizabeth Baune in 1:42, Kennewick's Leslie De La Mora in 1:45 in the quarterfinals and Pasco's Justice Sanchez in 5:31 before falling to Whitaker in the title match.
At 115 pounds, Wa-Hi's Alisson Rojas (13-11) placed eighth and scored 8.0 team points.
Rojas opened her tournament with a pin of Richland's Devanne Smith in 26 seconds, fell to Kennewick's Victoria Chavez, pinned Kamiakin's Liliana Uzarraga in 3:35 and then fell to University's Olivia Vignere.
At 135, Blue Devil Brooklyn Quigg (14-12) placed fifth and scored 13.0 team points.
Quigg received a first-round bye, fell to Hermiston's Elena Flores in the quarters, had a consolation second-round bye, and then pinned Richland's Jocelyn Chavez in the consolation third round in 56 seconds.
In the consolation semifinals, Central Valley's Alysia Kostecka pinned Quigg before Quigg pinned teammate Sabrina Malcolm in 2:25 in the first-place match.
Malcolm (6-12) placed sixth at 135 and scored 9.0 team points.
She opened with a bye, fell to Central Valley's Kostecka in the quarters, and had a bye in the consolation second round.
In the consolation third round, Malcolm pinned Kamiakin's Hannah Selland in 4:58, fell to Kennewick's Melanie Alvarez, and in the fifth-place match was dropped by Wa-Hi teammate Quigg.
At 155, Blue Devil Emilie Lawrence (14-9) placed fourth and scored 16.0 team points.
Lawrence began with a bye, and in the quarterfinal had a pin over Hanford's Paisley Hood in 38 seconds before falling to Kennewick's Kimary Burford and winning an 8-1 decision over Pasco's Valeria Saenz-Reyes.
In the third-place match, Kamiakin's Tenacious Villasenor pinned Lawrence.
