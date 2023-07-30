Tristian Weseman, 15, of Weston, competed in three events at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field National Junior Olympics held July 24-30 in Eugene on the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Weseman was in the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump.
Soon to be a Weston-McEwen High School sophomore for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, Weseman was grouped in the Boys 15-16 Division at the National Junior Olympics.
In the high jump, Weseman wound up placing 42nd out of 51 as he cleared the bar at five feet and three inches.
In the long jump, Weseman placed 77th out of 79 with his 15-02.25.
In the triple jump, Weseman ended up 66th out of 69 with his 34-0-1.75.
Weseman qualified for nationals with his successful performances July 9 at the USATF Junior Olympics Region 16 Championships in Gresham, Oregon, on the Mount Hood Community College track facilities.
Regionals was where Weseman placed fifth in high jump and set new personal records while finishing sixth in triple jump, seventh in long jump.
Offseason excitement came on the heels of his successful first year for the Weston-McEwen track program.
The TigerScots freshman was in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A Boys High Jump Championship, and he finished with his best high jump at 5-08 — it remains his personal record — to place 12th in the State.
Weseman earned a spot at State by placing second in the Blue Mountain Conference Championships, May 20 in Hermiston.
