HEPPNER, Ore.— Theo White capped the Weston-McEwen boys basketball season with another big night, a double-double in Blue Mountain Conference action here Friday with 15 points and 13 rebounds, but that was in a losing effort.
Third-place team Heppner routed the TigerScots, 73-48.
White kept consistent in scoring with at least four points in three of the quarters on the night. Senior Blair Rudolph put up 14 points in his final game for the Tigerscots.
Weston-McEwen (1-11 BMC, 4-19 overall) lose only three seniors at the end of this season which will leave them a good core to build upon next season.
Mustangs 73, TigerScots 48
WESTON-McEWEN (48) — White 15, Rudolph 14, Peal 7, Phillips 5, Wolf 3, Ball 2, McGill 2
HEPPNER (73) — M. Lehman 20, Wilson 14, Hisler 11, Fletcher 9, Sherman 8, Collins 4, J. Lehman 3, Hanna 2, Grant 2
W-M;10;17;10;11;—;48
Heppner;16;22;19;16;—;73
3-pt field goals — W-M 3 (Rudolph 2, Phillips), Heppner 4 (M. Lehman 2, Fletcher, Hisler). Fouls — W-M 13, Heppner 18. Fouled out — W-M (Peal).