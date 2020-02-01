ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen boys basketball team wrapped up its five-game road streak and played its first home game in almost three weeks as the TigerScots took on Stanfield and Enterprise.
On Friday, they went to Stanfield where they lost 68-54.
The night started off rough for Weston-McEwen as Stanfield ended the first quarter up 19-10.
Ben Hubbard led Weston-McEwen in scoring with four points in the second quarter as they chipped away at Stanfield's lead. The first half ended with Stanfield up 33-25.
Theo White continued Weston-McEwen's comeback push in the third quarter with seven points as they cut the lead down to three.
Stanfield still led heading into the fourth quarter 46-43.
Stanfield finished off the game with a 22-11 fourth quarter as Weston-McEwen ended in the double bonus.
Theo White ended with a double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Weston-McEwen could not finish out the halves on Saturday as they lost Enterprise at home 63-48.
Enterprise snuck out of the first quarter with a 17-14 lead as both White and Aiden Wolf for Weston-McEwen scored seven each.
Hubbard once again led Weston-McEwen is scoring with four points in the second quarter.
Foster Hobbs scored 10 of his 14 points for Enterprise in the second quarter as Enterprise extended their first half lead to 30-23.
The defenses could barely get stops on either side in the third quarter as Enterprise outscored Weston-McEwen 21-18 in the third.
Enterprise led after the third quarter 51-41.
Weston-McEwen could not get anything going in the fourth quarter as they made only three field goals and went 1-5 from the line.
White managed 17 points and 12 rebounds on the night.
Weston-McEwen will host Grant Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield 68, Weston-McEwen 54
WESTON-McEWEN (54) — Rudolph 17, White 17, Wolf 7, Phillips 5, Hubbard 4, Peal 2, McGill 2.
STANFIELD (68) — Orozco 12, Hernandez 12, U. Carrillo 11, R. Sanchez 10, Kerns 7, Brown 6, Hurty 5, Elizares 2, M. Sanchez 2, R. Carrillo 1.
W-M;10;15;18;11;—;54
Stanfield19;14;13;22;—;68
3-pt field goals — W-M 7 (Rudolph 5), Stanfield 5 (U. Carrillo 3). Fouls — W-M 17, Stanfield 17. Fouled out — none.
Enterprise 63, Weston-McEwen 48
ENTERPRISE (63) — Harker 15, Hobbs 14, Nave 10, Salim 10, Greer 7, Kirkland 7.
WESTON-McEWEN (48) — White 17, Wolf 13, Hubbard 6, Peal 5, Rudolph 3, Ball 2, McGill 2.
Enterprise;17;13;21;12;—;63
W-M;14;9;18;7;—;48
3-pt field goals — Enterprise 4 (Nave 2), W-M 3 (Rudolph 1, Wolf 1, Peal 1). Fouls — Enterprise 16, W-M 7. Fouled out — none.