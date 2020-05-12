Three Oregon Class 2A state volleyball championships.
Two runner-up finishes.
These are achievements attained by Weston-McEwen’s volleyball program under the direction of coach Shawn White since 2003.
White, an assistant coach under Mike Kyles from 1996-2002, led the TigerScots to a 33-3 record and a state title in his second year as head coach. W-M rallied from a one-game deficit to claim the best-of-three match.
“We came in with high ambitions,” White said. “We were talented. We had good all-around athletes. I thought we had what it took to compete at (a high) level.
“We had a good year the year before,” White said. “We went 20-4, but were 20-2 going into district. It was a big challenge to convince those young ladies that we could compete.”
Class 2A volleyball “has always been extremely competitive,” White said. “Teams are loaded with college players. It’s a challenging division.”
Proof of this was provided by Lakeview, Corbett, and Willamina — teams Weston-McEwen faced in pool play at the state tournament.
The TigerScots survived and downed Regis, Santiam Christian, and Union in three tie-break matches during the tournament’s final day.
“Toughness is one of the things we take pride in,” White said. “The team did a great job with it that year.”
The 2010 edition of the TigerScots surprised their head coach by going 30-2 and sweeping Faith Bible for the title.
“We did not expect to go 30-2,” White said. “We were not as deep. It was one of those teams that seemed to find a way to get it done. They worked hard and played hard. No matter who we played, things were going to work out for us.”
Weston-McEwen went 23-11 in 2016 and dispatched Imbler in a three-game championship match.
“I felt we had a shot to compete for the title,” White said. “Our seniors were the hardest-working kids.”
The task was not easy against college-caliber teams like Imbler, Grant Union and Culver.
Opening state tournament matchups were determined that year by seeding, White said.
“It made for incredibly exciting (semifinal matches),” White said. “ It was easily our best ball of the year. It was one of my favorite teams of all time. They battled every day and got rewarded.”
The TigerScots were a combined 67-9 in 2006-07. Portland Christian, led by current United States National team member Kim Hill, bested Weston-McEwen in the the championship match both seasons.
“We were excited about 2006,” White said. “We were one of the best teams in the state. We couldn’t get past Portland Christian, but played well.
“In 2007, a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be back,” White said. “We had a lot of young kids who stepped up and played with a lot of heart. They battled incredibly hard. I was super proud of that team.”
White said he is not only proud of these teams, but with all of them which have come through since 2003.
“I have been blessed to have great young ladies who worked hard and competed hard,” White said. “We’ve had a lot of fun. I am delighted with the effort they put forward. It continues through to this day.”