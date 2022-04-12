MOSCOW, Idaho — Weston-McEwen's girls track and field team finished second at the Moscow Invitational on Friday, April 8.
"Despite the cold and very windy conditions, we did really well with multiple personal bests," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "The athletes did a great job competing all day."
Weston-McEwen's girls 400-meter relay team of Charli King, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lily Lindsey won with a time of 54.30, and the 800 relay of King, Graham, Brynn Brownie and Lindsey won in 1:54.62.
King also won the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches, and was third in the triple jump at 29-9.5, Lindsey was second in the high jump at 4-6, and White was third in the long jump at 13-1.5.
The TigerScots' girls 1,600 relay of EvaLena Lieuallen, White, Graham and Brownie placed second in 4:42.12, and the sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200 and 400-meters) of Analicia Lopez, Graham, Lindsey and Brownie placed second in 2:00.42.
On W-M's boys side, the 800 relay of Reece Ball, Colson Hall, Theodore White and Cameron Reich took second in 1:39.45, and the 1,600 relay of Hall, Sebastian Roggiero, Reich and Theodore White placed third in 3:50.09.
In the high jump, the TigerScots' Caleb Sprenger was second at 5-8, Reich was third in the long jump at 18-2.25.
In team standings, W-M's girls finished with 100.83 points, behind Moscow's 222.
The TigerScot boys finished fifth with 52.5 points, with Moscow also winning with 216.
