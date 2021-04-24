ATHENA — Weston-McEwen saw its high school track and field team win three boys events here Friday, April 23, in a seven-team meet.

"There were a number of outstanding performances," Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said.

Cameron Reich bested long jump for the host TigerScots with a 18-foot-6 leap that edged teammate Theodore White by an inch, and both also helped Weston-McEwen sweep relays.

Reich and White joined Reece Ball and Colson Hall in taking the 4x100, and then helped Hall and Alex McIntyre win the 4x400.

Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls placed as high as second in several of their events.

Lily Lindsey was runner up in the 200-meter dash, Charli King took second in pole vault and long jump, and both also joined Analicia Lopez and Addison Perkins in a 4x100 that was barely two seconds short of victory.

The TigerScots will be back in action April 30 in Umatilla for The River's Edge Invitational.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.