ATHENA — Weston-McEwen saw its high school track and field team win three boys events here Friday, April 23, in a seven-team meet.
"There were a number of outstanding performances," Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said.
Cameron Reich bested long jump for the host TigerScots with a 18-foot-6 leap that edged teammate Theodore White by an inch, and both also helped Weston-McEwen sweep relays.
Reich and White joined Reece Ball and Colson Hall in taking the 4x100, and then helped Hall and Alex McIntyre win the 4x400.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls placed as high as second in several of their events.
Lily Lindsey was runner up in the 200-meter dash, Charli King took second in pole vault and long jump, and both also joined Analicia Lopez and Addison Perkins in a 4x100 that was barely two seconds short of victory.
The TigerScots will be back in action April 30 in Umatilla for The River's Edge Invitational.