JOHN DAY, Ore. — The Blue Mountain Conference volleyball race got a little bit more cloudy in BMC volleyball action here Saturday.
Weston-McEwen split two matches, losing to Grant Union 3-0 and defeating Stanfield 3-1.
Grant Union won both of its matches.
Stanfield split and Heppner lost both matches.
As the lights dimmed at the end of the day, Union remained in first place with a perfect 9-0 BMC record, but a four-way tie for second emerged.
The TigerScots, Stanfield, Heppner, and Grant Union are tied for second with identical BMC marks of 5-4.
“We (the BMC) continued to make a mess,” TigerScot coach Shawn White said. “We have a four-way tie for second with two weeks left in the regular season.”
The TigerScots were swept by Grant Union to open their day. W-M battled to overtime in the first set before dropping a 26-24 decision to the Prospectors.
The TigerScots did not bounce back as Grant Union blitzed the TigerScots 25-9 in the second set.
The TigerScots tried to battle back from a two set deficit, but the Prospectors held on for a 25-23 third set win to complete the 3-0 sweep.
“The loss is on us,” White commented. “We had multiple set points in the first set. Then, we had a poor second set. We had no margin for error.”
Weston-McEwen continued the downward trend as Stanfield raced to a 25-22 first set win in the TigerScot second match of the day.
Weston-McEwen got it together to dominate the match the rest of the way.
The TigerScots closed out the 3-1 match victory with 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 set wins.
“I was pleased to see us come back against Stanfield,” White added. “We just got better and better as the match went along.”
On the day, Jesse Manning led the hitters with 16 kills. Kendra Zink contributed 15 kills.
Cloe Davis chipped in 12 kills, and Trinity Hearn gave the TigerScots four in double digit kills as she hit 10.
Charli King with 29 assists, and Ellie Scheibner, with 24, directed the TigerScot offense.
On defense, Emma Olson led the way with 31 digs. Carrie Hazen added 22 digs. Scheibner had 20 diggs to go with six blocks. Manning returned 19 hits. Bailey Munck came up big at the net with a team leading eight blocks.
At the service line, Olson was a perfect 27 of 27 with four aces. King and Hazen each blasted three aces.
The TigerScots will try to break the second place log jam Tuesday when Heppner visits.
“We went two and a half hours with them the first time around,” White added. “It will be a battle.”