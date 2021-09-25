STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen's defense keyed a 12-7 Special District 5 football victory over Stanfield here on Friday night, Sept. 24.
"Our defense played absolutely outstanding," TigerScot coach Kenzie Hansell said. "You have to give it to Stanfield, they're disciplined, they're mature, what they do, they do very well. The two teams left it all out on the field, and battled every single play."
The game was scoreless at halftime, and W-M's Levie Phillips punched it in from the 5-yard line in the third quarter to give the TigerScots a 6-0 lead headed into the fourth after the failed 2-point conversion.
Stanfield then gained the lead, scoring on a fourth-and-8 play and kicking the extra point to make it 7-6.
The TigerScots then went ahead with six minutes left in the game, when Phillips fumbled into the end zone and Theo White fell on the ball.
Another 2-point conversion failed, and it was time for the W-M defense to step up.
Stanfield had the ball on the TigerScot 12 with 1:29 left on the clock, and had all three of its timeouts.
"Our defense played outstanding," Hansell said of the stand. "We made four big stops for the win. We needed it!"
Phillips led the TigerScots' rushing game, gaining 77 yards on 22 carries and his touchdown.
Blane Peal was 5 for 15 throwing for 40 yards, with Peyton Sinclair grabbing three of those passes for 11 yards.
Cameron Reich had another catch for 15 yards, and Chase Fehrenbacker had a catch for 14 yards.
"I'm extremely proud of our entire community and our program," Hansell said. "We had hundreds of fans there supporting us, and that's a huge part of our success. It was a great win for the TigerScots, Stanfield is a tough team that's well disciplined and well coached. It's another great day to be a TigerScot."
Weston-McEwen now gets ready to host league rival Heppner, which is 4-0, on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.