ATHENA — Weston-McEwen swept a prep baseball doubleheader from Stanfield/Echo on Saturday, May 8.
The TigerScots took game one 9-1 and rallied for a 12-7 win in game two.
Peyton Sinclair had two hits and Blane Pearl drove in four runs in game one for W-M.
Pearl pitched three innings and struck out eight.
The TigerScots trailed 4-1 in game two before scoring five times in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the game.
Ben Hubbard and Levie Phillips had three hits apiece for Weston-McEwen as part of a 13-hit attack. Phillips had four RBIs in the game and Hubbard added three.