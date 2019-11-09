REDMOND, Ore.— On Friday, Weston-McEwen's prep volleyball team started its state tournament with a tall task in front of them.
The TigerScots took on the second-ranked Central Linn.
Weston-McEwen kept the match close, but lost in straight sets 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.
With the loss, W-M started Saturday with a match against the third-seeded Union in the consolation bracket.
Weston-McEwen won the third set to force a fourth, but it was not enough to defeat Union with 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 decisions.
Weston-McEwen had a good season with an 18-13 record.