UNION, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's girls placed second and its boys fifth during District track and field action on Friday, May 14.
The TigerScots' Lily Lindsey enjoyed a solid effort. She won the girls high jump with a mark of four feet, 10 inches. She finished second in the 200 with a personal record of 28.51 seconds, and teamed up with Charli King, Rose White, and Addison Perkins to place second in the 400 relay (55.81).
Perkins was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (20.16).
Alex McIntyre finished second in the boys 800 (2:10.31) while Reece Ball, Theodore White, Colson Hall, and Cameron Reich achieved runner-up status in the boys 400 relay (47.08).
"Every athlete was able to score points in a very competitive track meet and I was incredibly proud of how they competed," W-M coach Shawn White said. "We had the smallest overall track team and we have no seniors. In fact, only three of our athletes had competed in a high school district meet before.
"The top two finishers in each (event) automatically qualified for the state track meet next week," White said. "The top six non-automatic qualifiers make it in the individual events and the top two relays. It is looking very good for us to move most of our team into the state meet.
"Our district times were really good compared to the rest of the state," White said. "We will know who made the state meet for sure by Monday morning."