ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school baseball team settled for a split with Grant Union here Saturday, May 15, winning the first game of their doubleheader 3-2 before dropping the season finale 13-5.
Blane Peal finished the day 5-for-7 with three doubles for the TigerScots (7-7 record), and teammate Ben Hubbard was 4-for-8.
Weston-McEwen rallied late to win the first game. Grant Union clung to a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Peal doubled to lead things off, took second on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch to tie things up.
The sixth inning saw Peal and Kyren Miller each work a base on balls before Hubbard drove both in on a two-out hit for a 3-1 lead.
Grant Union scratched out a run in the top of the seventh, but Peal closed on the win with a strikeout.