HEPPNER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre placed sixth in the boys 5,000-meter run Friday during the Oregon Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross Country Championship at Thompson Ranch.
McIntyre finished with a personal-best and state-qualifying mark of 17 minutes, 25.8 seconds.
Union's boys won the team title. Pine Eagle's Caleb Brown won the boys race in 16:05.6.
Freshman Rose White posted Weston-McEwen's top time in the girls race. She placed 18th in 24:59.2.
The TigerScots' Natalie Davenport (29:05.7) and Helen Williams (31:21.9) finished 32nd and 37th, respectively.
Heppner won the girls team championship and boasted the meet's top runner. Madelyn Nichols crossed the finish line in 21:06.8.
"Our kids did really well with each of our athletes running personal records," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "Really proud of our kids, and how well they've handled the crazy year they were dealt."
The state meet is scheduled for April 10 in Lebanon.