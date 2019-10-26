ATHENA — It may have been a windy night in Athena, but there was no turbulence for Weston-McEwen High, as the football TigerScots cruised to a 37-7 romp of the Portland Christian Royals here on Friday night.
This was a great improvement on last season’s result, a 34-28 victory, as the return of coach Kenzie Hansell from his six-year absence has instilled a killer instinct in the TigerScots’ defense, which has allowed more than 20 points just once all season.
Friday’s game started quickly, as even without star junior Nevin Malchow, a passenger in a car accident just hours before kickoff, the TigerScots marched the ball down the field by a variety of other means.
Halfback Nevie Phillips shouldered the load in Malchow’s absence, and receiver Lebraun Albert took a double reverse down to the Royals’ 11-yard line, where Phillips showcased his power through the much larger players on the Royals’ defense, charging through for the touchdown on the opening drive.
The governing storyline of the night, however, would be the W-M defense, which limited the Portland Christian offense to a one-man-show.
Tight end Blake Mazurowski, standing an impressive 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, would be the only impact player for the Royals offense at any point, and the TigerScot defense would hold the Royals’ offense to a mere two rushing yards on their first drive, forcing a quick three-and-out to put the ball back in the capable hands of quarterback Blane Peal.
However, neither team could get much going on offense until midway through the second quarter, as both teams racked up penalties and missed opportunities, including a forced fumble on a punt return that would set the TigerScots up inside the Royals’ 30-yard line.
Peal’s deep shot would be picked up by the wind, leaving it to hang just a little too long and falling short of the receiver’s lead, where Portland cornerback Haruto Yamazaki was lying in wait for a gift interception.
The TigerScots would regain the initiative, though, as once the wind had died down, their passing attack came to life.
Peal called Albert’s number once more, and this pass fell perfectly into his hands for a 44-yard gain, culminating in another touchdown run, this time by Hadden Ball.
The Royals would block the extra point attempt and their defense would harden at their goal line as time ticked away in the first half, stopping Peal’s attempts at sneaking past the trenches for a third score.
The second half would start very strangely, as the Royals were forced into another three-and-out, but a defensive holding penalty would gift them a new set of downs, while also being five yards further back than their previous down due to a post-play unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The W-M defense would strip-sack Portland Christian’s quarterback the next play and take over in even better field position than they would have had they not committed the penalty in the first place.
The TigerScots would seize upon this opportunity, as well, dialing up Albert’s number one more time for a checkdown that turned into a 30-yard touchdown scamper by way of some good downfield blocking by the W-M receivers.
The Royals responded quickly for the first time all night, as they abandoned their hampered run game after their first down run lost a yard for the umpteenth time, and they dialed up a seam route to Mazurowski.
The TigerScots had keyed in on the run and with no safety help over the top, the Royals called the right play at the right time for a 77-yard strike to cut the lead to 19-7.
That would be the Royals’ 15 minutes of fame, though, reduced to 15 seconds by the all-consuming TigerScot defense.
The W-M offense would eat almost the entire remainder of the game clock, almost 20 minutes between the roughly eight minutes left in the third quarter and the fourth quarter still to play.
The third quarter’s remainder was almost entirely accounted for on the TigerScots’ next drive, a 12-play, 57-yard affair, culminating in Albert’s second touchdown of the night.
Peal dropped back and threw a floater for the front corner of the end zone, which Albert caught in stride to stretch the TigerScots’ lead to 25-7.
At this point, the TigerScots knew every nook and cranny of the Royals’ offense, which was becoming increasingly constricted by their limited playbook, and the two yards they had been limited to in their first drive had been halved by the fourth.
The TigerScots took over and continued to chew through clock and yard markers, this time with a very balanced passing attack, and when Peal couldn’t find an open receiver in the end zone, he took those last seven yard for himself to stretch the lead even further, this time to 31-7.
By this point, the Royals were not only desperate for points, but their only successful offense to that point had been intermediate-to-deep throws to Mazerowski.
That being the case, they tried what had worked before, and Mazerowski answered the call, racking up 51 receiving yards on two long passes.
As soon as they targeted a receiver who wasn’t wearing number 88, though, the W-M defense stripped the ball loose and fell on it.
By this point, Malchow had joined the rest of the team on the sidelines, and with this last takeaway, it was his turn to fillet the Portland Christian defense.
They handed him the ball four times on the drive, and he turned those four carries into 74 yards and a touchdown, showcasing impressive power and vision in the process.
The lead stood at 37-7.
The TigerScots keyed in their defense to the Royals’ plan of attack one final time, this time refusing to allow even a single completion.
The Royals thought it prudent to punt away their last possession with less than a minute remaining, as any further attempts to possess the ball would likely have resulted in further humiliation.
The TigerScots handled this concession magnanimously, sending out their second team offense and kneeling the ball to end the game with a mere 30-point victory.
Coach Hansell was all smiles after the game.
“Gotta give it to the kids," Hansell said. "They came out and worked hard tonight. We had a lot of adversity, but the kids played well together, and we had guys step up and that’s why practices are so important.”
Hansell was proud of his defense, which allowed only 152 yards of offense throughout the game.
“Our defense is tough, they play fast, they play aggressive," Hansell said. "Portland Christian’s a big football team size-wise, and we got in the backfield throughout the night. We allowed one big play, but that’s okay because we stepped up and shut them down the rest of the night.”
The TigerScots offense revolves around their running game, and without Malchow for most of the night, nine different players got the call at least once, totaling 274 rushing yards as a unit.
Hansell was eager to discuss the foundation of that success.
“It starts with the offensive line," Hansell said. "They’re working great as a unit, they’re coming together at the right time, and it’s always nice to have holes to run through and kids know what they’re doing. They’re a bunch of smart things and they’re a real joy to coach because you can do a lot of different things with them.”
With this victory, the TigerScots are now 4-3 overall (1-2 in the league) for the season.
They close out the regular season with a conference game this Friday at 7 p.m., as they host Grant Union (2-6, 2-1).