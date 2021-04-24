ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team recorded a pair of shutout victories over Boardman/Arlington on Saturday, April 24.
The TigerScots won game one, 15-0, and game two, 13-0.
Weston-McEwen scored six runs in each of the first two innings of the opener — a game called in the fourth inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.
Dalana Pickard had two of the TigerScots' six hits in the game and drove in three runs to back the one-hit, six-strikeout pitching of Hailey Stallings.
Victoria Vandenbos walked four times in the game for Weston-McEwen.
The TigerScots score twice in the first inning of game two. They added three more runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth.
Stallings had two hits for Weston-McEwen. She tossed four innings and fanned five.