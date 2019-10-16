ATHENA — Heppner managed to even things up with Weston-McEwen’s prep volleyball team after the second set of a pivotal Blue Mountain Conference match here on Tuesday, but the TigerScots prevailed 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18.
The win kept Weston-McEwen (16-8 overall, 6-4 in the league) in second place, tied with Stanfield, heading into the final week of the regular season.
Tuesday had started with Weston-McEwen, Heppner, Grant Union and Stanfield in action — all 5-4 in the BMC.
Stanfield won its match at Pilot Rock, Grant Union lost to first-place Union, and the TigerScots bumped Heppner out of the tie.
Next, the TigerScots will host Union (10-0 in the BMC) at Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.
W-M lost at Union in four sets on Sept. 26.
“I feel like we have a shot at them in this rematch,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We have to be aggressive, execute and try and have a good time.”
The TigerScots look for another strong all-around effort.
Charli King finished the Heppner match with six digs and 17 assists, Ellie Scheibner made eigth digs, 29 assists and was 15-of-15 serving, Cloe Davis added six kills and two blocks.
W-M also had Trinity Hearn on nine digs, 13 kills and three aces, Kendra Zink on 12 kills and eight digs, Jesse Manning on 16 digs, 11 kills and 10-of-10 serving.
Emma Olson gave the TigerScots another 32 digs and 15-of-15 serving with an ace, Carrie Hazen made 10 digs and was 19-of-20 serving with two aces, and Bailey Munck tallied four kills.
On serve receive, Olson was 24-of-24 with a 2.25 passing score, and Manning was 26-of-27 with a 2.19.
“We served really well,” White said. “There weren’t a lot of aces — not against Heppner. They are extremely good defensively, but we did a nice job making adjustments and finding holes to get kills.”