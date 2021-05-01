PILOT ROCK, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's softball team, bolstered by the nine-hit performance of Bailey Moore, swept Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Saturday, May 1.
The TigerScots won an 11-8 decision in game one and rallied for a 14-10 victory in game two.
Moore had five hits in the first game and four more in the second.
W-M blew a 6-0 lead in the opener, but rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to achieve the victory.
Maddi Shell added four hits for the TigerScots and Hailey Stallings stroked three.
Weston-McEwen fell behind 7-2 after one inning of game two, but scored five runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and fifth, one in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to finish off the sweep.