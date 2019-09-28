STANFIELD — Weston-McEwen split a pair of Blue Mountain Conference volleyball matches here Saturday.
The TigerScots outlasted Grant Union, 25-21 19-25 25-14 16-25 15-12, but lost to the host Tigers, 25-18 25-23 25-16.
Weston-McEwen is now 2-2 in league and 12-6 overall.
Statistically, Charli King had 22 assists and Ellie Scheibner had 25 assists for W-M. Cloe Davis had 25 kills and 11 blocks; Trinity Hearn had nine kills and 12 blocks; Kendra Zink had seven digs and six kills; Jesse Manning had 14 digs and 18 kills and added three aces; Emma Olson had 34 digs and was 18-for-18 on serving with one ace; Carrie Hazen had 30 digs and was 28-for-29 serving; and Hailey Monk had two kills and eight blocks for the TigerScots.
“The league has a ton of parity this year,” W-M coach Sean White said. “I was happy with how we fought in that Grant Union match. Stanfield is a good team and got after us.”
Weston-McEwen’s next match is Tuesday at Heppner.