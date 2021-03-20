WESTON — Weston-McEwen fans hit the stands at 15 percent capacity for the first time this season, and those that couldn't sit inside surrounded the field to watch the TigerScots improve to 3-0 with a 33-6 victory over Riverside on a sunny Friday afternoon on March 19.
Weston-McEwen jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and enjoyed a 26-0 margin at halftime.
"It was our first time to have fans in the stands," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "It was great to have the entire community out there cheering on their TigerScots. I'm really proud of where our program's at, a lot of kids played, and I'm excited about our program and where it's headed."
The game was a 9-on-9 affair, as Riverside was playing its first real game of the season with 12 players. The Pirates had played a 7-man game and then a scrimmage before Friday's matchup.
W-M starting quarterback Blane Peal hit LeBraun Albert for a 22-yard scoring completion to open scoring, and then Peal found Theo White for a 20-yarder that, after Peyton Sinclair punched in the 2-point conversion, put the TigerScots up 14-0.
Nevin Malchow was next up for W-M, as he went 46 yards for the final TigerScot score of the first quarter.
In the second stanza, Peal hit Cameron Reich for a 40-yard TD to make it 26-0 at half.
After a Pirates' rushing score in the third quarter, TigerScots backup QB Bryson Choin ran to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, fumbled into the end zone, and W-M's Sebastian Roggiero fell on it for the final score of the game.
The TigerScots got backup QBs Peyton McLouth and Choin some playing time behind Peal's start. They combined for 7-for-14 completions for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
Weston-McEwen's ground game enjoyed a 196-yard day on 20 carries, with two TDs.
Levie Phillips led the TigerScots with 77 yards on three carries, with Malchow racking up 46 yards on a pair of rushes.
"With nine different athletes carrying the ball, and the maturity of the team, everybody was helping each other out," Hansell said. "They really represented their community, their families and themselves well. The sun was out, it was gorgeous!
"It was another great day to be a TigerScot!"
Hansell gave credit to a Riverside squad with 12 players on the roster.
"They suited 12 kids, you have to give it to them," he said. "It was a contest, and we're excited about that. They competed all game."
Next up for the TigerScots is a matchup with Heppner at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
The Mustangs are also 3-0.
"That's a big game," Hansell said. "Two undefeateds."