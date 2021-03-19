STANFIELD, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School volleyball team held off Stanfield here Thursday, March 18, winning their match in four sets (25-20, 25-16, 26-28, 25-17).
The TigerScots (5-2 record) bounced back to emerge victorious after Stanfield had denied them a sweep in the third set.
"We played our most complete game of the year and showed improvement across all skill areas last night," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Our serving and hitting in particular both showed good improvement."
The TigerScots are back in action Saturday in Milton-Freewater, at Mac-Hi, looking for another strong performance.
W-M junior Charli King finished Thursday's match with 30 assists, two blocks and two aces on 14-for-14 serving, teammate Jesse Manning had 13 digs, nine kills and five aces on 22-of-23 serving, and Lily Lindsey added eight kills.
Kelsey Stewart was good on 10 kills and a block for the TigerScots, teammate Genna Robinson put up six kills, Madison Shell chipped in two kills and four aces, and Sam Wimer tallied an ace with her 11-for-11 serving.
Carrie Hazon made 20 digs and three aces on 17-of-19 serving for the TigerScots, teammate Victoria Vandenbos hustled on four digs and was 12-for-12 serving, and Jackie Albert made seven digs.