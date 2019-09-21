WALDPORT, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School’s volleyball team won all three of its matches on a weekend swing to the coast.
The TigerScots started their road trip on Friday out in Sheridan, Ore., and finished off host Delphian in straight sets, 25-18, 28-26, 27-25.
Back in action here today, the TigerScots won both their matches.
Weston-McEwen opened the day with a sweep of host Waldport, 26-24, 25-10, 30-28.
The second Weston-McEwen match saw Willamina promptly take their first set, but the TigerScots prevailed, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12.
Weston-McEwen (11-4 record) returns home to square off against Blue Mountain Conference teams the rest of this season, starting on Thursday at Union with action scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The TigerScots will be coming off an exciting road trip.
“We saw some really different styles from each of the team were played so we had some really tough matches,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We played really well at times, and then we struggled a few times with our focus. But the thing I’m really proud of it how five of the sets we played went into extra points, and we won all five of them. I’m really please with our toughness and our ability to stick together in those tough stretches.”
Charlie King finished the weekend with a total of 12 digs, 30 assists, a kill and three aces for Weston-McEwen, teammate Ellie Scheibner was good on 24 digs, 38 assists and six kills, Cloe Davis had 18 kills, four blocks and three aces.
Trinity Hearn gave the TigerScots another 19 kills, 10 blocks and 17 aces, Kendra Zink added 12 digs and 22 kills, Jesse Manning had 37 digs, 22 kills and nine aces.
Weston-McEwen also had Emma Olson contribute 49 digs and five aces, Carrie Hazen with 26 digs and 10 aces, as well as Bailey Munck with five assists, eight kills and three blocks.