HEPPNER, Ore.— The Weston-McEwen girls put together late half surges to make Heppner uneasy in their Blue Mountain Conference basketball matchup here Friday, but the Mustangs stayed ahead to win 41-33.
Senior Cloe Davis scored a game-high 13 points as she lead the TigerScots (2-21 overall, 0-12 BMC) from 13 points down to claw back.
Heppner slowed down the TigerScots just enough to pull out the win in Weston-McEwen's season finale.
Senior Trinity Hearn also had a good final game as a TigerScot with eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists to boost Weston-McEwen.
"We outscored Heppner in the final four minutes," head coach Jeff Griggs said. "The girls have come a long way, even if it did not show up in the wins-lose column. I am proud of how they finished. This will benefit the returning girls next year."
Weston-McEwen had five of their 11 payers as seniors this year who will graduate at the end of the year. Three of the remaining six are currently freshman.
Weston-McEwen 33 Heppner 41
WESTON-McEWEN (33) — Davis 13, Hearn 8, King 6, Munck 5, Scheibner 1.
HEPPNER (41) — Wilson 11, Masterson 9, Nichols 6, Mitchell 4, Ferguson 2, Boor 2, Ashbeck 2.
W-M;5;8;5;15;—;33
Heppner;15;5;9;12;—;41
3-pt field foals — W-M 1 (Munck 1), Heppner 2 (Nichols 2). Fouls — W-M 20, Heppner 15. Fouled out — Heppner (Ashbeck). Rebounds — W-M 32 (Davis 8, Hearn 8), Heppner 29.