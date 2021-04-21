STANFIELD, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's girls tennis team took a 4-1 victory over Stanfield here on Tuesday, April 20.
But the Tigers handed the TigerScot boys a 4-1 defeat.
On the girls side, W-M's Jacglyn Albert won her No. 1 singles match against Stanfield's Zoe Russell, 8-2, Skyla Muilenburg won at No. 2, 9-7, over Eida Piercy, Makaela Smith downed Gracie Bryan at No. 3, and Shaely McNeil completed the TigerScots' singles sweep, 8-0, over Amanda Clark at No. 4.
Doubles play saw Russell and Piercy win at No. 1, 8-2, over W-M's Muilenburg and Smith.
On the boys side, the TigerScots' Lebraun Albert defeated Dysen Wilson, 8-3, at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Stanfield's Creed Russell downed W-M's Wyatt Smith, 8-3, while Josue Hernandez beat Isaac Wood, 8-1.
In doubles play, the Tigers' Uriel Carrillo and Alexis Carrillo handed Albert and Wood an 8-2 loss, and Jay Chavez and Efrain Hernandez downed W-M's Seth Muilenburg and Seth Lynde, 8-2 at No. 2.