ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen girls took on the second and third place teams in Blue Mountain Conference basketball action over the weekend in Stanfield and here against Enterprise.
On Frdiday, they went to Stanfield and lost 62-19.
Weston-McEwen struggled all game as they shot only six percent from the field and fifty percent from the free throw line.
Trinity Hearn led the team with eight points and two assists. Ellie Scheibner recorded five steals for Weston-McEwen on Friday.
Weston-McEwen played better at home on Saturday against Enterprise after a five-game road streak, but another night of low shooting percentage for Weston-McEwen gave Enterprise the 65-28 victory.
Weston-McEwen's scoring numbers got better as the night went on as they scored nine points in the third and fourth quarter both. Cloe Davis led the team with eight points and tied for the team high of nine rebounds with Hearn.
Scheibner once again racked up five steals for Weston-McEwen.
Weston-McEwen girls head coach Jeff Griggs said that he "was pleased with the sustained grit the girls played with. They did not get intimidated. They executed well. The girls need to keep their heads up and focus on the improvements they made as a team this year."
Weston-McEwen has one game next week which will be on Saturday as they host Grant Union at 4 p.m.
Stanfield 62, Weston-McEwen 19
WESTON-McEWEN (19) — Hearn 8, Scheibner 6, King 3, Pickard 2.
STANFIELD (62) — Hart 23, Tejeda 12, M. Sharp 6, Shelby 5, Reeser 5, Flores 5, McClure 2, S. Sharp 2, Howland 2.
W-M;5;7;0;7;—;19
Stanfield;18;13;18;13;—;62
3-pt field goals — W-M 1 (Scheibner 1), Stanfield 8 (Hart 5). Fouls — W-M 19, Stanfield 20. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — W-M (bench). Rebounds — W-M 34, Stanfield 34. Assists — W-M 2 (Hearn 2), Stanfield n/a.
Enterprise 65, Weston-McEwen 28
ENTERPRISE (65) — Miller 10, J. Gray 10, Salim 8, A. Gray 7, Niezen 6, Harrod 6, Bathke 6, Collins 2, Duncan 2, Kirkland 1, Jenkins 1.
WESTON-McEWEN (28) — Davis 8, Hearn 7, Munck 5, King 3, Heay 3, Scheibner 2.
Enterprise;20;13;14;18;—;65
W-M;2;8;9;9;—;28
3-pt field goals — Enterprise 1 (Salim 1), W-M 1 (Munck 1). Fouls — Enterprise 15, W-M 16. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Enterprise 19, W-M 29 (Hearn 9, Davis 9).