ATHENA — A scoreless second quarter against undefeated Heppner put Weston-McEwen's girls basketball team in a hole it would never climb out of here Monday, June 7, and the TigerScots ended up with a 46-15 loss.

Charli King and Bailey Munck finished as the top Weston-McEwen scorers, each with four points, while teammate Genna Robinson grabbed seven rebounds and made two steals for the TigerScots (1-6 record).

Weston-McEwen only trailed 9-4 after the first quarter, but Heppner began pulling away before halftime with an 11 unanswered points. The Mustangs put the game out of reach with an 18-6 run in the third.

The TigerScots look to bounce back Wednesday, when they host Stanfield.

