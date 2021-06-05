PILOT ROCK, Ore. — A late fourth-quarter rally lifted Weston-McEwen's high school girls basketball team to its first victory of the season here Thursday, June 4, as the TigerScots erased a double-digit deficit to edge Pilot Rock 34-33.
Bailey Munck led all scorers with her game-high 12 points for the TigerScots (1-5 record), and also grabbed eight rebounds, while teamate Charli King added nine points, six rebounds and five steals.
The TigerScots went to the fourth quarter down 27-21, and tied things up with about three minutes to go before Munck converted a free-throw to put them ahead. The final 1:20 saw them hold on with strong defense.
"We came back from 10 at one point," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
The TigerScots will next play Monday, as they host Heppner.