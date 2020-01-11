ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School girls basketball team hosted the top team in the 2A Blue Mountain league Stanfield on Saturday, and Stanfield came out on top 55-29.
Stanfield came out hot as Weston-McEwen could not sink a bucket. Stanfield led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Weston-McEwen implemented a full court press during the first half. This caused Stanfield to turn the ball over 10 time in the first half. Despite this, Weston-McEwen still could not get very many shots to fall.
Stanfield continued their offensive success when they got through the press as they scored 16 in the second quarter. Stanfield led 28-8 as they headed into the locker rooms.
Weston-McEwen came out sinking some shots. Trinity Hearn led Weston-McEwen with nine points on the game.
Weston-McEwen could not stop Stanfield from scoring. Stanfield put up another 14 in the third quarter, taking the score to 42-19.
The fourth quarter brought more of the same from the third. Weston-McEwen made some shots but outscored again by Stanfield 13-10 in the quarter.
Weston-McEwen's head coach Jeff Griggs said, "We played a solid second half, but we need to play all four quarter. Stanfield is a top 10 team. We need to work on our consistency."
Weston-McEwen girls' next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14 as they host Union.
Friday's game against Enterprise has been postponed until January 21 due to road conditions.
Stanfield 55 Weston-McEwen 29
STANFIELD (55) — Tejeda 14, Hart 12, Shelby 7, S. Sharp 7, McClue 4, Howland 3, Gregerson 2, Blankenship 2.
WESTON-McEWEN (29) — Hearn 9, Davis 6, Munck 5, King 5, Scheibner 4.
Stanfield;12;16;14;13;—;55
W-M;4;4;11;10;—;29
3-pt field goals — Stanfield 7 (Tejeda 3), W-M none. Fouls — Stanfield 10, W-M 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Stanfield 27 (n/a), W-M 27 (Davis 6). Turnovers — n/a. Assists — Stanfield n/a. W-M 7 (King 3).