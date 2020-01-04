IMBLER, Ore.— The Weston-McEwen girls basketball team got back into action on Friday and Saturday as they hosted league opponent Heppner then went to Imbler for a non-league game.
Weston-McEwen could not stop the defending state champion Heppner in the first half which proved to be their downfall on the night as Heppner won 51-29.
Heppner's Sydney Wilson came out of the gates firing.
Wilson scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. Weston-McEwen sunk some shots as Heppner cruised to a 30-14 lead.
Weston-McEwen shut down Wilson for most of the second half. Weston-McEwen outscored Heppner in the fourth quarter 7-6.
Trinity Hearn led Weston-McEwen with 12 points and six rebounds on the night.
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen traveled to Imbler for a 2A versus 1A matchup.
Weston-McEwen came out ready to play as they took the game 33-25.
Weston-McEwen's offense could not find any rhythm at the start of the game.
Head coach Jeff Griggs said that they came out with intensity as they held Imbler to only three points in the first quarter.
Both teams once again struggled offensively to sink buckets in the second quarter.
After an even second quarter, Weston-McEwen entered the locker room up 13-8.
The third quarter had more scoring in it with both teams getting into double digits.
Imbler cut Weston-McEwen's lead down to three at the end of the third quarter with the score of 24-21.
Weston-McEwen controlled the board with 42 rebounds in the game. Twenty of those rebounds came on the offensively end of the floor.
This kept Imbler at bay as Weston-McEwen regained some momentum as they held onto the lead.
Coach Griggs said that this weekend showed that where "one goes, the whole team goes."
Despite the intensity the Weston-McEwen girls played with, there is some work to be done according to coach Griggs.
"We will be working on our ball handling, passing and shooting," he said.
The Weston-McEwen girls start league play up again on Friday, Jan. 10 as they go to Enterprise for a 6 p.m. game. They will turn around and host Stanfield on Saturday at 4 p.m.