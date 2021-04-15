ATHENA — Jacqlyn Albert won her singles match for Weston-McEwen, but Riverside took everything else as it handed the TigerScots a 3-1 loss in their high school girls tennis match here Wednesday, April 14.
Albert defeated Sariah Thomas, 8-2, while her Weston-McEwen teammate Lirian Holden fell to Italia Rodriguez 8-4 in the other singles match.
As for doubles, Riverside picked up two more wins.
The TigerScot duo of Emily Palmer and Shaely McNeil lost an 8-4 decision to Karensa Jones and Nancy Garcia, while the Weston-McEwen team of Skyla Muilenburg and Mikaela Smith was knocked off 8-1 by Marta Barajas and Rodriguez.