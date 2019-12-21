PENDLETON — Weston-McEwen High School's girls basketball team went to Pendleton to play in the 2A preview weekend on Friday and Saturday.
They faced Gervais on Friday and Myrtle Point on Saturday.
On Friday, Gervais defeated Weston-McEwen 52-28 in a game that saw the winners get very handsy.
Gervais came out of the gates firing while Weston-McEwen barely left the station. Gervais flew out to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Weston-McEwen got some offense in the second quarter, but Gervais extended its lead to 32-13 by halftime.
Weston-McEwen's offense once again barely came out in the third quarter, scoring only four points.
The fourth quarter saw Weston-McEwen outscore Gervais in the quarter as two of their key players fouled out.
Weston-McEwen shot 63 percent from the free throw line, which is the best the team had done in a game all season so far.
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen played Myrtle Point, which came off a tight game on Friday.
Weston-McEwen kept the game close, but lost in the end 32-28.
Weston-McEwen continued their late success from Friday in the first quarter on Saturday.
Weston-McEwen scored 11 points in the first quarter to take the lead 11-6.
Weston-McEwen's success did not last long.
In the second quarter, Weston-McEwen only scored four points.
They still led Myrtle Point 15-13 at halftime.
The offense could not spring up early in the second half, giving Myrtle Point the chance to take the lead.
Myrtle Point took the lead and did not look back even with Weston-McEwen getting their offense going again,
Weston-McEwen lost three of their key player during the game to fouls.
Charli King, Cloe Davis, and Trinity Hearn contributed 18 of Weston-McEwen's points before fouling out.
Head coach Jeff Griggs said that he is proud of the effort they had in the tournament adding, "We have been talking about things that we need to grow on, and we have been doing that."
Weston-McEwen will continue to grow with a couple of practices doing Christmas week before they host Elgin on Monday, Dec. 30. Tip off is set for 4 p.m.