JOHN DAY, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School girls basketball team went to John Day, Ore., to face Grant Union, but the TigerScots did not have the day that they wanted as they lost 42-16.
Weston-McEwen kept the game within reach after the first quarter as Grant Union only led 9-5.
Grant Union took the game in the second quarter as they outscored Weston-McEwen 17-2, their lead growing to 26-7 entering the halftime locker room.
In the second half, Weston-McEwen continued to struggle sinking shots.
Weston-McEwen shot the ball 60 times on the night in the loss, and it did not help that the leading TigerScots scorer on the night, Close Davis, fouled out.
Weston-McEwen's head coach Jeff Griggs said, "We did not bring our A game with us on the trip. We did not play well as a team. With a team like ours, teamwork is everything."
Weston-McEwen girls next go to Enterprise on Tuesday, Jan. 21 as their second road game on a five-game stretch. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Grant Union 42, Weston-McEwen 16
WESTON-McEWEN (16) — Davis 5, Munck 3, Pickard 3, Hearn 2, King 2
GRANT UNION (42) — Robertson 9, Blood 8, Gerry 7, B. Combs 4, C. Weaver 4, Wels 4, Pettyjohn 2, P. Weaver 1, Anderson 1, Hughes 1, Taylor 1
W-M;5;2;2;7;—;16
Grant Union;9;17;9;7;—;42
3-pt field goals — W-M none, Grant Union 1 (Gerry 1). Fouls — W-M 23, Grant Union 19. Fouled out — W-M (Davis), Grant Union (Robertson).