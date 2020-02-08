ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen girls played a much tougher basketball game than the first time they faced Grant Union on Saturday and set themselves up for an overtime thriller with a last-gasp triple attempt.
The shot clanked off the front of the rim, though, and the Prospectors took a 39-36 win out of Athena.
"This was a much better result than the first time we played them, when we lost by 26," said TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs. "The girls competed hard and came ready to play."
The TigerScots jumped on the Prospectors early thanks in large part to their defense.
"We denied their cuts and defended the post far better than we have in the past," Griggs said. "Our shooting went cold in the middle of the game, but we fought back hard to close it out and almost pulled it off. I think we learned something important tonight, as well; when you play good defense, it fuels your offense."
Griggs made a point to his team about improving their shooting across the board, and they answered the call, shooting better both from the field and the free throw line, and even hitting a couple of threes.
"The girls played with a ton of intensity and heart," Griggs said, "and this is a game they can really be proud of. They're quality players and quality people and they never say die."
Bailey Munck led the TigerScots with ten points, while Trinity Hearn grabbed nine rebounds and four assists, both team highs, as well as four steals, which Hailey Fehrenbacker matched.
The TigerScots (1-19, 0-11) will look to build on the result on Tuesday, when Pilot Rock (6-15, 1-9) will pay a visit to Athena.
"We played them really close last time and lost, so we're looking to get even with them a little," Griggs said.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Prospectors 39, TigerScots 36
GRANT UNION (39) — B. Combs 11, C. Weaver 9, Wells 6, Robertson 4, Blood 4, Taylor 3, Gerry 2.
WESTON-MCEWEN (36) — Munck 10, King 8, Hearn 6, Scheibner 6, Davis 4, Heay 2.
Grant Union;9;8;7;15;—;39
Weston-McEwen;15;4;5;12;—;36
3-pt field goals — GU 2; WM 2 (Munck, King 1). Rebounds — GU 27; WM 33 (Hearn 9).