ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School saw its girls tennis team dominate Umatilla, winning five of their six matches, while the boys settled for a split here Tuesday, May 4.
Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Emily Palmer each won in girls singles, and Holden was also part of a victorious TigerScot doubles pair. She joined Shaely McNeil in taking their match, as did Makaela Smith and Skyla Muilenburg.
The boys played two singles matches, while Lebraun Albert captured the TigerScot win.
Weston-McEwen goes to Stanfield on Thursday afternoon.